Gov. Healey’s plan to discount winter heating bills is set to start. Is it enough?

DEDHAM, Mass. — Massachusetts residents will see temporary relief on their utility bills beginning in February, as Gov. Maura Healey plans to spend $180 million to reduce electricity bills by 25 percent and natural gas bills by 10 percent during February and March.

The administration says the plan is designed to ease pressure on households facing persistently high energy costs. However, the bill credits are temporary, and ratepayers are expected to repay the cost of the reductions later in the year.

Vick Mohanka of Sierra Club Massachusetts joined Kerry Kavanaugh on Boston 25 News at 3 p.m. He believes the plan isn’t enough relief and doesn’t do enough to address systemic issues driving up energy costs in the commonwealth.

While the state has promoted alternative energy strategies, including new hydropower from Canada, questions remain about whether those measures provide enough relief for customers struggling to pay bills this winter.

Watch the full interview here:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

