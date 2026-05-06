‘It is an honor’: Groton firefighters help deliver baby boy in parking lot

GROTON, Mass. — Members of the Groton Fire Department helped deliver a bundle of joy, delivering a baby boy in the parking lot of a local business.

According to Groton Fire Chief Arthur Cheeks, on Saturday, around 3:30 p.m., fire crews were dispatched to a parking lot for reports that a woman had gone into labor.

Those who aided the woman included: Fire Lt. Tyler Shute, Firefighter-EMT Chris Braun, EMT Gibson McCullagh, and members of the Littleton Fire Department and Groton Police Department.

As a result, a baby boy was safely delivered inside the woman’s vehicle. They were transported to UMass Worcester Medical Center, where both mother and child are doing well.

“The Groton Fire Department would like to congratulate the family on their new addition, and commend Lt. Shute, Firefighter Braun and EMT McCullagh and all other responders, who helped ensure a safe birth in challenging circumstances,” said Chief Cheeks. “We are pleased to hear that mom and baby are recovering well. It is an honor to be able to provide care to people in the most pivotal, positive moments of their lives.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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