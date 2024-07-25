Gov. Healey signs ghost gun law, says it ‘will save lives’

Two years after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that she said posed “a grave danger to Americans as they go about their daily lives in public spaces,” Gov. Maura Healey on Thursday signed an overhaul of state firearms laws that lawmakers said will keep Massachusetts at the forefront of gun safety laws.

The bill (H 4885) passed the House and Senate last week after months of closed-door talks between the branches. A handful of Democrats joined all Republicans in opposition to the final version of the bill. Healey signed the bill in full, approving new strategies for combating so-called ghost guns, expanding the law that allows a court to take guns away from someone considered a threat to themselves or others, and adding schools, polling places and government buildings to the list of areas where state law forbids people from carrying firearms.

