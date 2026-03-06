Gov. Healey pens letter demanding answers on recent immigration crackdowns in Mass.

DEDHAM, Mass. — Gov. Maura Healey sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Friday, demanding answers regarding recent immigration crackdowns in Massachusetts.

In her letter, Healey challenged the agencies’ assertions that enforcement actions are limited to high-priority targets. “You have repeatedly claimed that ICE is targeting the worst of the worst... but even by ICE’s own account, the facts tell a very different story,” Healey said. The governor argued that many recent arrests involve people who are integrated into local communities rather than those with significant criminal backgrounds.

Healey cited data from two specific enforcement periods in Massachusetts to support her claims. In May 2025, nearly half of the more than 1,400 people detained reportedly had no criminal history. During another surge in September 2025, the governor asserted that more than half of those taken into custody lacked a criminal background.

The governor expressed concern over the impact these enforcement actions have on local residents. “Many of those taken into custody are longstanding members of our communities: parents, caregivers, and workers whose sudden detention leaves their families in crisis,” Healey said.

The letter highlighted five specific cases, including that of Marcelo Gomes Da Silva, the Milford teenager who was arrested by ICE last year while he was on his way to a high school volleyball practice. Silva was eventually released from custody after six days.

Healey’s letter included a formal request for comprehensive data on all ICE arrests in Massachusetts since January 2025. She is seeking the names of every person arrested, the legal basis for each detention, and the current location and status of those individuals. Additionally, the governor asked for the number of parents or primary caregivers arrested and details on what the agency is doing to ensure the safety of children whose parents are detained.

Boston 25 has reached out to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the Department of Homeland Security has not yet issued a formal response to the governor’s letter. However, the agencies have previously stated that their operations are focused on enforcing immigration laws and protecting national security.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

