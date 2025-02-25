Gov. Healey pauses plans to close Canton rehab hospital and Cape Cod mental health center

Citing feedback from patients, family, and staff, Governor Maura Healey announced on Monday she is pausing plans to close a children’s rehabilitation hospital in Canton and a mental health center on Cape Cod.

Both the Pappas Rehabilitation Hospital for Children and Pocasset Mental Health Center will be open for business pending further review.

“I’m deeply grateful for their feedback, as well as for the hard work of our teams at the Department of Public Health and Department of Mental Health, who are focused on ensuring that all patients receive the high-quality, modernized, specialized care they need and deserve,” Governor Healey said in a statement. “At this time, I’ve directed them to pause their plans to close Pappas and Pocasset so that we can bring together a diverse group of stakeholders – including patients, families, labor, local officials, and medical professionals– to conduct a further review of the care offered at these facilities and make recommendations on the best path forward to ensure we are providing the highest quality of care with the resources at hand.”

The governor recently faced backlash from both communities after announcing the closure of both facilities in January. The closures came as part of her suggested cuts to the Department of Mental Health for the fiscal 2026 budget.

Canton rehab hospital closing (Pappas Rehabilitation Hospital for Children)

Governor Healey visited the Canton rehab hospital on February 19, her office confirmed, where she “toured the facility and spoke with Pappas leadership, patients and staff.”

Healey was joined by Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, Health and Human Services Secretary Kate Walsh, Department of Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Nurses Association Julie Pinkham and other union leaders like Chrissy Lynch of the Massachusetts AFL-CIO.

Pocasset Mental Health Center

In Bourne, multiple community meetings were held about the then impending closure of Pocasset, the only state-run mental health facility and one of only two inpatient psychiatric units on Cape Cod.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group