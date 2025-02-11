‘Everyone is up in arms’: Proposed closure of Cape Cod mental health facility ignites opposition

BOURNE, Mass. — Cape Cod residents are sounding the alarm about the impending closure of Pocasset Mental Health Center.

It’s the only state-run mental health facility and one of only two inpatient psychiatric units on Cape Cod.

Governor Healey announced the proposed closure as part of her suggested cuts to the Department of Mental Health for the fiscal 2026 budget.

Mental health advocates said the closure would have a devastating impact on local residents in crisis.

“Everyone is up in arms from our elected officials to our citizens to our clients,” said Jackie Lane, Executive Director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness Cape Cod and the Islands. “Closing a facility is absolutely ridiculous.”

Lane said there’s a total of 36 mental health beds that cover the Cape and Islands.

16 are at Pocasset Mental Health Center.

The other 20 are nearly 30 miles away at Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis.

“Your police departments are going to be overtaxed. Your emergency rooms are going to feel the impact,” said Lane. “It’s a very bad blow to any continuum of mental health care on Cape Cod.”

Barnstable County Sheriff Donna Buckley sent a letter to Governor Healy expressing her “vehement opposition” toward the proposed closure and plans to reduce the number of case manager positions in the Department of Mental Health.

According to Buckley, 69 percent of the population at Barnstable County Correctional Facility is prescribed at least one psychiatric medication.

“I can’t think of a more impactful issue on public safety and people’s everyday lives than access to mental health care,” said Buckley. “I am confident we are going to be able to work with the Governor’s office.”

State Senator Dylan Fernandes also said he’s working on a budget amendment that could keep Pocasset Mental Health Center open.

Boston 25 News reached out to the Governor’s office and have not heard back.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group