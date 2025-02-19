Mass. Gov. Healey quietly visited hospital campus she seeks to close

Gov. Maura Healey earlier this month visited the state-run pediatric rehab hospital in Canton that her administration plans to shutter in an effort to save costs and improve care for medically complex patients, her office confirmed Tuesday.

The governor visited Pappas Rehabilitation Hospital for Children on Feb. 6, spokesperson Karissa Hand said. Healey “toured the facility and spoke with Pappas leadership, patients and staff,” Hand said.

Hand on Feb. 3 said Healey planned to visit the facility, after the governor was unable to join Congressman Stephen Lynch and state lawmakers on their Jan. 31 tour. Lynch previously told the News Service that Healey had not yet visited the 166-acre campus and was reconsidering the closure plan she announced in January as public opposition escalated.

Julie Pinkham, executive director of the Massachusetts Nurses Association, told the News Service on Tuesday she was at Pappas for Healey’s visit, alongside other union leaders like Chrissy Lynch of the Massachusetts AFL-CIO. Pinkham said Healey was joined by Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, Health and Human Services Secretary Kate Walsh, and Department of Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein.

Earlier in the day on Feb. 6, Healey unveiled her administration’s statewide housing plan at the State House, but her office didn’t disclose the Pappas visit in her daily schedule.

Healey spoke directly with Pappas workers and patients with disabilities, Pinkham said. While patients were doing crafts projects, one individual in a wheelchair told Healey about the skills that he gained at Pappas that will allow him to transition to a group home. Other patients who were unable to communicate before coming to Pappas also shared their stories with the governor, Pinkham said.

Hand said she did not have any photos to share from the governor’s visit.

The administration wants to close Pappas due to deteriorating facility conditions and create a new pediatric wing at another state-run hospital in Westfield, which officials say could save the state $31 million. Pinkham said union leaders and Pappas workers continued to urge Healey to pursue alternative strategies to keep the hospital open.

“I think the discussion has always been with her: Can there be a public-private partnership on the land?” Pinkham said. “Again, we are adamant she take a look at another solution and be willing to be open to another solution.”

Pinkham said Healey’s team “reiterated the fact that we’re not unwilling” to explore alternatives, though their “budget dilemma” persists.

