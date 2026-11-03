Gov. Healey, Minogue make final pitches and campaign stops ahead of Election Day

BOSTON — Governor Maura Healey and Republican challenger Mike Minogue made their final pitches to Massachusetts voters Monday, crisscrossing the campaign trail on the eve of Election Day.

More than 1 million people have already voted, but many Bay Staters are still planning on casting their ballots Tuesday as the closely watched governor’s race reaches its final hours.

Minogue rallied supporters in Revere Monday, one of several stops on his last day of campaigning. The former businessman centered his closing message on affordability while blaming Healey for the high costs of electricity, health care, housing and childcare.

“What this election is about is what Maura Healey said: Massachusetts is a great place to live if you can afford it, and most people can’t afford it,” Minogue said.

Minogue, who said he was an independent for 19 years, pledged to work across party lines if elected.

“I will be a new kind of governor because I will solve problems. I will work with everyone,” Minogue said. He argued that working with both sides could help lower energy costs and grow jobs.

Meanwhile, Healey visited several businesses in downtown Boston Monday where the governor highlighted housing, health care and affordability while promising to protect businesses and families if given two more years.

“We’ve got to lower housing costs. We got 100,000 homes in the pipeline under my administration,” Healey said, adding that more work is needed to increase access to primary care, maternal health care and mental health care.

Healey also pointed to free community college, tax cuts and changes at the MBTA as accomplishments of the past four years. Regulation of social media and artificial intelligence are also among the governor’s priorities.

The two rivals have clashed in two debates over two months of campaigning. Healey has tied Minogue and his policies to President Donald Trump, while Minogue has emphasized his independence from party lines.

“Top of mind for me is dealing with the real struggle so many people are having with affordability these days, given what the federal administration is doing,” Healey said.

Minogue called the race a “tipping point election,” warning that another four years under Healey would lead to an exodus of people and businesses from Massachusetts.

Boston voters said they were preparing to head to the polls Tuesday despite the intensity surrounding the election.

“There’s always a sense of civic pride in Boston going to your polling station,” Boston voter Brian Kiniry said. His advice to anxious voters: “We’ll survive. I think that would be my advice.”

He finished with a smile, “Just relax.”

Boston voter Isabelle Rose said, “I’m going to get up early and go vote before work,” adding that “there are a lot of controversial issues. It’s an intense time.”

Polling locations statewide open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

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