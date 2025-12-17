Gov. Healey invests $50M to pave 217 miles of local roads in 34 Mass. communities

BOSTON — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is investing $50 million to help 34 municipalities across Massachusetts repair and maintain local roads.

The funding, part of the Municipal Pavement Program, will cover improvements to 217 miles of municipally owned, state-numbered routes, with a focus on National Highway System roadways, Healey’s Office announced Wednesday.

Healey says the investment will make a tangible difference for residents.

“This investment in municipal paving is about delivering significant improvements that make a difference in the lives of people across Massachusetts,” Healey said in a statement. “By helping cities and towns repair and maintain local roads, we’re making everyday travel safer, supporting local economies, and easing the burden on municipal budgets – so residents can see and feel the impact of their government at work.”

Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll added, “Strong local roads are essential to strong communities. This program ensures cities and towns have the resources they need to fix aging infrastructure, improve safety, and keep people and goods moving.”

Senate President Karen Spilka and House Speaker Ron Mariano highlighted the importance of maintaining roads for safety and economic vitality, noting that the funding will ease financial strain on municipalities while improving commutes statewide.

Interim MassDOT Secretary Phillip Eng called roads “the backbone of our transportation system,” emphasizing that timely upgrades prevent costly disruptions. Since its launch in 2021, the Municipal Pavement Program has delivered over $125 million in funding and supported improvements to 615 miles of municipal roadways, according to State Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver.

Projects are selected annually based on pavement condition data, the proportion of state-numbered routes in poor condition, and geographic equity. All work is conducted by MassDOT contractors in coordination with municipalities.

The following cities and towns will receive funding in Fiscal Year 2027:

Cummington – Route 112

North Adams – Route 8A

West Stockbridge – Route 41

Williamstown – Route 43

Worthington – Route 112

Agawam – Route 75

Agawam – Route 57

Westfield – Route 10 and Route 202

Westhampton – Route 66

Leominster – Route 117

Uxbridge – Route 98

Worcester – Route 122

Bedford – Route 4

Carlisle – Route 225

Salem – Route 114

Harwich – Route 124

Harwich – Route 39

Kingston – Route 106

Norfolk – Route 115

Plympton – Route 58

The following cities and towns will receive funding in Fiscal Year 2028:

Adams – Route 8

Cheshire – Route 116

Savoy – Route 116

Hadley – Route 47

Northampton – Route 66

Springfield – Route 141

Brookfield – Route 148

Paxton – Route 31

Sudbury – Route 27

Billerica – Route 129

Georgetown – Route 133

Rowley – Route 133

Brewster – Route 137

Bridgewater – Route 104

Truro – Route 6A

Newton – Route 30

