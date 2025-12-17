Gov. Healey invests $50M to pave 217 miles of local roads in 34 Mass. communities

BOSTON — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is investing $50 million to help 34 municipalities across Massachusetts repair and maintain local roads.
The funding, part of the Municipal Pavement Program, will cover improvements to 217 miles of municipally owned, state-numbered routes, with a focus on National Highway System roadways, Healey’s Office announced Wednesday.
Healey says the investment will make a tangible difference for residents.
“This investment in municipal paving is about delivering significant improvements that make a difference in the lives of people across Massachusetts,” Healey said in a statement. “By helping cities and towns repair and maintain local roads, we’re making everyday travel safer, supporting local economies, and easing the burden on municipal budgets – so residents can see and feel the impact of their government at work.”
Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll added, “Strong local roads are essential to strong communities. This program ensures cities and towns have the resources they need to fix aging infrastructure, improve safety, and keep people and goods moving.”
Senate President Karen Spilka and House Speaker Ron Mariano highlighted the importance of maintaining roads for safety and economic vitality, noting that the funding will ease financial strain on municipalities while improving commutes statewide.
Interim MassDOT Secretary Phillip Eng called roads “the backbone of our transportation system,” emphasizing that timely upgrades prevent costly disruptions. Since its launch in 2021, the Municipal Pavement Program has delivered over $125 million in funding and supported improvements to 615 miles of municipal roadways, according to State Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver.
Projects are selected annually based on pavement condition data, the proportion of state-numbered routes in poor condition, and geographic equity. All work is conducted by MassDOT contractors in coordination with municipalities.
The following cities and towns will receive funding in Fiscal Year 2027:
- Cummington – Route 112
- North Adams – Route 8A
- West Stockbridge – Route 41
- Williamstown – Route 43
- Worthington – Route 112
- Agawam – Route 75
- Agawam – Route 57
- Westfield – Route 10 and Route 202
- Westhampton – Route 66
- Leominster – Route 117
- Uxbridge – Route 98
- Worcester – Route 122
- Bedford – Route 4
- Carlisle – Route 225
- Salem – Route 114
- Harwich – Route 124
- Harwich – Route 39
- Kingston – Route 106
- Norfolk – Route 115
- Plympton – Route 58
The following cities and towns will receive funding in Fiscal Year 2028:
- Adams – Route 8
- Cheshire – Route 116
- Savoy – Route 116
- Hadley – Route 47
- Northampton – Route 66
- Springfield – Route 141
- Brookfield – Route 148
- Paxton – Route 31
- Sudbury – Route 27
- Billerica – Route 129
- Georgetown – Route 133
- Rowley – Route 133
- Brewster – Route 137
- Bridgewater – Route 104
- Truro – Route 6A
- Newton – Route 30
