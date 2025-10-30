Gov. Healey to detail how loss of SNAP benefits will impact Massachusetts

BOSTON — As the federal government shutdown stretches into its fourth week, nearly one million Massachusetts residents are bracing for the end of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits this Saturday.

The looming cutoff is expected to hit vulnerable populations hardest — including children, seniors, and people with disabilities — and has prompted a surge in activity among local nonprofits preparing to meet increased demand for food assistance.

Governor Maura Healey is expected to speak at the State House at 10:45 a.m. Thursday to address President Trump’s unprecedented decision to end SNAP benefits and outline ways residents can support their neighbors.

One initiative already underway is the United Response Fund, launched by the United Way to collect donations for families impacted by the SNAP suspension.

Nationwide, 42 million Americans rely on SNAP. The Trump administration has announced it will not tap into $5 billion in contingency funds to extend the program into November, intensifying political tensions in Washington.

Last week, Healey said, “Right now, sitting in Washington, is a contingency fund of billions of dollars that the president can use to make these funds available...”This is the choice that Donald Trump has made. It’s to take food away from people, to end SNAP benefits."

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren sharply criticized the decision, saying, “Donald Trump has made the decision to let people across this country go hungry. Trump is telling 15 million hungry children to eat dirt.”

Meanwhile, Sen. John Thune, of South Dakota, defended congressional efforts, noting, “13 times people over here voted to fund SNAP. 13 times they voted to fund WIC.”

In response to the federal action, Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell is co-leading a lawsuit against the USDA alongside more than 20 other states.

A hearing on the case is scheduled for 11 a.m. today at the federal courthouse in Boston.

