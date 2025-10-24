More than 1M people in Mass. could lose SNAP benefits next week, Gov. Healey warns

BOSTON — Governor Maura Healey issued a stark warning Friday morning, announcing that more than one million Massachusetts residents are at risk of losing access to federal food assistance starting in November due to the ongoing government shutdown.

Healey said the suspension of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits would disproportionately impact vulnerable populations across the Bay State:

32% are children

31% are people with disabilities

26% are seniors

“Right now, sitting in Washington, is a contingency fund of billions of dollars that the president can use to make these funds available next week, to relieve the anxiety that so many people are feeling around the country, including here in Massachusetts,” Healey said. “So, I just want to be clear with the public: This is what is happening, this is the choice that Donald Trump has made. It’s to take food away from people, to end SNAP benefits starting next week.”

Healey added that she’s asked Trump to release the contingency funds for the duration of the government shutdown so that people can be fed.

Massachusetts receives about $240 million per month in SNAP benefits from the federal government. Healey noted the state does not have the resources to replace that funding if federal support is cut off.

Healey also noted that SNAP accounts for $1 of every $5 spent at Massachusetts grocery stores.

Local food banks and hunger relief organizations are already seeing increased demand and warn that the situation could worsen dramatically if benefits are suspended.

Healey is urging federal leaders to take immediate action to restore funding and prevent a crisis for families across the Commonwealth.

