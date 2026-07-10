Gov. Healey announces $300K relief for North Shore shellfish harvesters after sewage overflow

BOSTON — Governor Maura Healey announced today a $300,000 financial relief program for shellfish harvesters and oyster growers impacted by the sewage overflow from the Merrimack River.

The program is intended for those who were unable to harvest during the 12-day emergency shellfish closures on the North Shore.

“Last week’s sewer line break in the Merrimack River was very disruptive and significantly impacted many people,” said Governor Healey. “We know that it really hit our shellfish harvesters hard, especially at their busiest time of their season when prices and demand for local shellfish is really high. I wanted to find a way to help those folks out who still have to pay their bills even though beds were closed.”

The Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries (DMF) administered the program, which will distribute funds to impacted shellfish harvesters in Salisbury, Newburyport, Newbury, Rowley, Ipswich, Essex, Gloucester and Rockport.

The $300,000 covers the maximum estimated shellfish harvest from impacted areas over the 12-day closure.

“This economic relief will go a long way to support our harvesters who work tirelessly to provide iconic softshell clams and oysters on the North Shore,” said Department of Fish & Game (DFG) Commissioner Tom O’Shea. “We are grateful for our partners in the legislature, municipalities and industry leaders who have come together to identify ways to support our shellfish harvesters as we navigate increased challenges from sewage overflows across the state.”

DMF issued the emergency closure on June 29. Since then, water quality tests have been improving across the region.

Tests on shellfish meat for male-specific coliphage, a viral pathogen indicator, came back negative on July 9.

Many active shellfish areas are expected to reopen in the coming week if weather conditions allow.

Current shellfish sold in markets and restaurants remain safe to consume.

“We work diligently to uphold rigorous public health standards and ensure shellfish are safe to eat. This includes close work with our shellfish constables and harvesters to respond quickly when emergencies like this happen and work swiftly to reopen areas as soon as possible,” said DMF Director Dan McKiernan. “Thanks to this robust partnership, when you order Massachusetts shellfish at restaurants and markets, you can trust it is safe, healthy and delicious.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group