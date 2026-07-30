Gordon Ramsay marries Massachusetts couple on MasterChef

Mass. — For one Massachusetts couple, winning MasterChef was only the beginning of an unforgettable journey.

On Wednesday night’s episode of MasterChef, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay officiated the wedding of Jesse Rosenwald and Jessica Bosworth of Tewksbury, bringing their decade-long love story full circle in front of family and friends.

“I pronounce you, after far too long, husband and wife,” Ramsay joked during the ceremony as guests laughed. “You may kiss the bride.”

The couple first came on screens when they won Season 15 of MasterChef: Dynamic Duos, a competition featuring 12 teams of home cooks working together throughout the season.

During a watch party for the Season 15 finale, Rosenwald proposed to Bosworth.

One year later, the couple returned to the MasterChef kitchen to exchange vows with Ramsay as officiant.

Rosenwald and Bosworth have been together for 10 years and say having Ramsay marry them feels “full circle.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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