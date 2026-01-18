Good Samaritan helps driver out of a burning car in Falmouth

FALMOUTH, MASS. — A Good Samaritan is being praised for helping a man escape a burning car in Falmouth earlier this morning.

According to the Falmouth Fire Department, officials responded to a single-vehicle crash at 3:19 a.m. at 216 Ashumet Road.

The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames after striking a tree, but the sole occupant had already been assisted from the vehicle by a by-stander prior to the fire department’s arrival.

“I woke up, I heard a big bang and a car horn laying on steady and I came running out,” said the Good Samaritan, David Panora

“My roommate was like, what are you going to do save a life? We were joking because I like at this house right here, I ran outside and saw a car that was on fire, the back seat was on fire and I saw somebody in the car,” he said.

The Good Samaritan than grabbed the individual from the car and dragged him away from the burning vehicle.

The driver did sustain multiple traumatic injuries; however, his injuries are non-life-threatening.

Fire crews successfully extinguished the blaze within 10 minutes of arrival.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group