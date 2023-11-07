Kenny Chesney announces 2024 Gillette Stadium show with Zac Brown Band

FOXBORO, Mass — After a one-year pause, Gillette Stadium will once again be grooving when the sun goes down.

Country music superstar Kenny Chesney announced Tuesday that he will return to Gillette for a record 22nd time in 2024.

After spending 2023′s I Go Back Tour in smaller markets where he rose to fame, Chesney is bringing GAMMY-award-winning Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker to the birth of No Shoes Nation on August 23, 2024.

Gillette Stadium will be the last stop on the Sun Goes Down Tour, which kicks off on April 20 in Tampa, Florida’s Raymond James Stadium.

“I wanted a name that suggested – obviously – when all the good stuff starts to happen. The one thing I’ve learned about No Shoes Nation and these stadium shows is they start the good times early and they just keep it going,” Chesney said of his 2024 tour name. “But we all know, when the sun goes down, that’s when people really get loose and enjoy themselves.

Chesney last played at Gillette Stadium in 2022, a performance that was delayed several times from 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the famous Tiki Bar sound didn’t return to Gillette this summer, Chesney was back in Foxboro for the Patriots’ Week 2 performance against the Miami Dolphins, where he was the second-ever “Keeper of the Light.”

“So, I can’t wait to get back out there, stadium-sized ‘cause there’s nothing like 60,000 members of No Shoes Nation singing these songs. It’s gonna be awesome,” says Chesney.

Tickets for the Sun Goes Down Tour go on sale on November 17.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

