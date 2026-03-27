Golfing legend Tiger Woods involved in rollover car wreck in Florida

JUPITER ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover car crash on Friday, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office has told media outlets.

Authorities say the rollover crash occurred just after 2 p.m. not far from where Woods lives in Jupiter Island. There were no other details, though CBS 12 cited a source as saying there were no serious injuries.

Woods’ manager at Excel Sports did not immediately respond to a text seeking information.

0 of 28 name Tiger Woods of the Jupiter Links Golf Club plays a shot from a bunker on the eighth hole, during final day of TGL golf tournament, Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in Palm Beach Gardens Fla. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay) (Reinhold Matay/AP) The Genesis Invitational 2026 - Final Round PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on from the 18th green during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images) (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images) The Genesis Invitational 2026 - Final Round PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Tiger Woods at the trophy ceremony on the 18th green during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images) (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images) Hero World Challenge 2025 - Final Round NASSAU, BAHAMAS - DECEMBER 07: Tiger Woods of The United States the tournament host watches the players warm up on the driving range during the final round of the Hero World Challenge 2025 at Albany Golf Course on December 07, 2025 in Nassau, Bahamas. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) (David Cannon/Getty Images) Hero World Challenge 2025 - Final Round NASSAU, BAHAMAS - DECEMBER 07: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on from the driving range during the final round of the Hero World Challenge 2025 at Albany Golf Course on December 07, 2025 in Nassau, Bahamas. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Hero World Challenge 2025 - Final Round NASSAU, BAHAMAS - DECEMBER 07: Tiger Woods of The United States the tournament host at the official presentation ceremony after the final round of the Hero World Challenge 2025 at Albany Golf Course on December 07, 2025 in Nassau, Bahamas. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) (David Cannon/Getty Images) Tiger Woods Tiger Woods hits a practice shot from a bunker before the TGL finals golf tournament in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., Tuesday, March 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay) (Reinhold Matay/AP) Tiger Woods Tiger Woods hits a practice iron from a grass pad before the TGL finals golf tournament in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., Tuesday, March 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay) (Reinhold Matay/AP) name Tiger Woods of the Jupiter Links Golf Club plays his shot from the second tee the TGL finals golf tournament in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., Tuesday, March 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay) (Reinhold Matay/AP) Genesis Invitational Golf Jacob Bridgeman, left, poses with Tiger Woods after winning the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Caroline Brehman ) (Caroline Brehman/AP) Genesis Invitational Golf Tiger Woods speaks after the final round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Caroline Brehman) (Caroline Brehman/AP) Genesis Invitational Golf Jacob Bridgeman, right, stands with Tiger Woods after winning the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Caroline Brehman ) (Caroline Brehman/AP) Tiger's Time Golf Tiger Woods speaks to the media at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, ahead of the Genesis Invitational, where he is the tournament host. (AP Photo/Doug Ferguson) (Doug Ferguson/AP) Tiger's Time Golf Tiger Woods speaks to the media at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, ahead of the Genesis Invitational, where he is the tournament host. (AP Photo/Doug Ferguson) (Doug Ferguson/AP) Tiger at 50 Golf FILE - Tiger Woods walks off the 13th hole during the second round at the Masters golf tournament, April 6, 2018, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File) (Chris Carlson/AP) Tiger Woods at 50 Photo Gallery FILE - Tiger Woods reacts to just missing an eagle putt on the 13th hole during the final round of the Buick Invitational golf tournament, Jan. 28, 2007, in San Diego, as Woods made birdie on the hole. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File) (Denis Poroy/AP) Tiger at 50 Timeline Golf FILE - Tiger Woods reacts on the 18th hole after winning the Masters golf tournament in a playoff with Chris DiMarco during Augusta National Golf Club, April 10, 2005, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File) (Amy Sancetta/AP) Tiger's Foundation Golf FILE - Golfer Tiger Woods announces the launch of a nationwide youth program called the "Fist Pump Challenge" in Anaheim, Calif., Jan. 21, 2008. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File) (Damian Dovarganes/AP) Tiger Woods: The 15-time major champion turned 50 on Dec. 30. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Tiger at 50 Shots Golf FILE - Tiger Woods hits his second shot on the 18th hole from a fairway bunker during completion of his second round of the PGA Championship at Hazeltine National Golf Club, in Chaska Minn., Saturday, Aug. 17, 2002. (AP Photo/Doug Mills) (Doug Mills/AP) Tiger at 50 Golf FILE - Tiger Woods reacts as he wins the Masters golf tournament, Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File) (David J. Phillip/AP) Tiger at 50 Golf FILE - Tiger Woods watches his approach shot to the 18th green during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament Saturday, June 19, 2010, at the Pebble Beach Golf Links, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File) (Eric Risberg/AP) Tiger at 50 Golf FILE - Tiger Woods, right and his son Charlie Woods bump fists on the ninth green during the first round of the PNC Championship golf tournament, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski, File) (Kevin Kolczynski/AP) Tiger Woods watching his tee shot on the first hole during the final round of the 2015 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2015. (Stacker/Stacker)

It was the third time Woods has been involved in a car crash, most recently in February 2021 when his SUV ran off a coastal road in Los Angeles at a high rate of speed that led to multiple leg and ankle injuries. Woods said later doctors considered amputation.

Woods had been working his way back to golf from a seventh back surgery last September. He had not decided whether he could play in the Masters on April 9-12.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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