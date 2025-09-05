‘Going to be difficult to enforce!’: MBTA fare evaders caught on camera ahead of crackdown

BOSTON — Boston 25 News captured MBTA fare evaders on camera for hours, days before a crackdown on people who board without paying.

A renewed effort to collect fares with written warnings and fines will start on Monday.

The first offense will result in a formal warning, and the three offenses after that, within a three-year period, will come with fines of $50.

The fourth offense and beyond will be a fine of $100.

16 fare engagement representatives wearing blue shirts and khaki pants will be deployed to end the free rides at rapid transit stations and vehicles with fareboxes.

One T rider spoke with Boston 25 News moments before slipping through the fare gates without paying at Back Bay Station.

“It’s going to be difficult to enforce!,” said Aeneas Thompson. “You’re going to spend more resources trying to enforce it. I think that’s a loss at the end of the day.”

Most of the fare evaders observed by Boston 25 News trailed behind paying T riders.

A delay of at least three seconds in the gates’ closing provided a window of opportunity.

“Everyone has to pay for it. There are no exceptions,” said T rider Allison Lafferty.

An MBTA spokesperson told Boston 25 News 15 percent of the T’s operating revenues is projected to come from fares.

The last time data on fare evasion was collected was before the pandemic.

The MBTA estimated losing up to $26 million each year to fare evasion back in 2019.

That included up to $6 million on buses and subways and up to $20 million on the commuter rail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

