Gloucester Fire Department warn people to 'avoid the area' following fire at local store

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — The Gloucester Fire Department, along with mutual aid from the Massachusetts State Police, is currently battling a two-alarm fire at a local supermarket.

Initial reports came in around 8:23 P.M. when fire crews received word about a situation brewing at the Market Basket on 101 Gloucester Crossing Road.

Crews responded to the scene and were able to knock down the fire around 9 P.M.

However, the Gloucester Fire Department is warning people to avoid the area as investigations go on.

The Massachusetts State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit attached to the State Fire Marshal’s Office will also be involved in the investigation.

The situation remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

