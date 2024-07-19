‘Check before coming’: Global technology outage grounds flights at Boston’s Logan Airport

BOSTON — A global technology outage that impacted various companies also disrupted flights at Boston’s Logan Airport on Friday morning.

“The FAA is closely monitoring a technical issue impacting IT systems at U.S. airlines. Several airlines have requested FAA assistance with ground stops until the issue is resolved,” the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement as Microsoft worked to fix a problem affecting Microsoft 365 apps and services.

MassPort said some airlines at Logan are being affected by the computer outage.

“We urge passengers to check with their airline for their flight status before coming to the airport,” a MassPort spokesperson said.

Logan Airport added, “Due to a global computer outage affecting airlines, many flights are being delayed or cancelled. Please check with your airline before coming to the airport.”

Due to a global computer outage affecting airlines, many flights are being delayed or cancelled. Please check with your airline before coming to the airport. — Boston Logan International Airport (@BostonLogan) July 19, 2024

As of 7 a.m., there were 65 delays at Logan and 16 cancellations, according to FlightAware

Travelers were spotted using backpacks and other luggage for pillows as flight delays and cancellations mounted at Logan.

Delta was one of the airlines experiencing issues with flight in and out of Boston.

“Delta has paused its global flight schedule this morning due to a vendor technology issue that is impacting several airlines and businesses around the world. We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible to resume operations,” the airline said.

JUST IN: Delta says its global flight schedule remains paused this morning; now offering travel waivers to passengers affected by this morning's global IT outage impacting airlines, banks, media companies and more. @boston25 https://t.co/SXPkKbrvxU — Cayle Thompson (@CayleThompson) July 19, 2024

United, American, and Allegiant had all also been grounded.

Some Boston travelers say the got alerted that their flight was cancelled but boards at Logan haven’t been updated to reflect that.

“We don’t know. We went online this morning to try and rebook the flight…So we’ve decided to just show up here,” Kimberly McCoy said.

Stephen Freischleg added, “I think we fly out at 8 so it’s right when it’s supposed to get back online. So hopefully we get to the island and get to carry on with our expedition.”

There was no immediate word as to when the outage would be fixed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

