Global superstar Shakira to perform at Boston’s Fenway Park

BOSTON — Global superstar Shakira on Monday announced that she’s bringing her 2025 world tour to Massachusetts.

The Colombian singer-songwriter revealed 17 North American show dates that are part of her “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” tour, including a stop at Boston’s Fenway Park on Thursday, May 29, 2025.

Known for her electrifying and energetic performances, Shakira will showcase songs from her latest album alongside iconic hits from her outstanding catalog, according to Live Nation.

Fans can register for an artist presale now through 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday at Shakira.com for access to tickets. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general sale beginning Friday at noon. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday at noon, Live Nation noted.

Shakira’s 2025 North American dates follow Shakira’s record-breaking Latin American leg, which sold out 18 stadiums and sold 950,000 tickets in less than two hours.

The Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour is a tribute to Shakira’s popular music, with a look toward the future, promoting empowerment and strength.

This is Shakira’s first tour since 2018. The full list of North American dates are as follows:

Tue May 13 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

Thu May 15 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Tue May 20 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Thu May 22 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Mon May 26 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Thu May 29 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Sat May 31 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park

Wed Jun 04 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium

Fri Jun 06 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

Wed Jun 11 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

Fri Jun 13 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

Sun Jun 15 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Fri Jun 20 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

Sun Jun 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Thu Jun 26 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium

Sat Jun 28 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Mon Jun 30 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park

