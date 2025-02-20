Local

Ghost energy, time-of-use rates? Expert shares tips on how to lower your electric bill this winter

By Boston 25 News Staff
By Boston 25 News Staff

Do you know what ghost energy is? Are aware that the cost of electricity varies depending on the time of day you use it?

Demorian Linton, of Boston-based Inertia Resources, joined Boston 25 Morning News to share tips on how you can lower your electric bill this winter.

Watch his full interview with Gene LaVanchy in the video player above.

RELATED:

‘They need relief’: Organization sees big spike in people needing help with utility bills
‘Must act immediately’: Healey calls on DPU chair to reduce energy costs for consumers

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read