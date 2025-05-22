‘Getting sick isn’t fun’: Tips to have a safe cookout this summer

MILFORD, Mass. — It’s that time of year to grab some burgers and hot dogs and fire up the grill.

Cookouts are a lot of fun, but they do require extra attention when it comes to handling food.

The goal of an outdoor feast is to create memories of having fun – not getting sick.

“If you get sick from a foodborne illness, it’s not going to be fun. GI upset, nausea, and vomiting,” said clinical dietician Katie Friburg of UMass Memorial-Milford.

She said people who are immunocompromised or pregnant face a higher risk if they get ill.

Friberg says one of the first safety measures to implement has to do with making sure meat is cooked to a high enough temperature to kill any pathogens.

She suggests buying a good thermometer that can be used on the grill. “You can go to the USDA website and find guidelines about the temperatures food should be cooked to.”

Another precaution is to avoid cross contamination.

That means keeping meat that’s not fully cooking away from fruits and vegetables, or other foods, which don’t get heated to a high enough temperature to kill bacteria.

“Those bacteria could get onto those fruits and vegetables and cause food borne illnesses.”

It’s important not leave cold foods unrefrigerated too long.

“If it’s over 90 degrees out, and if they’re sitting out more than an hour, toss them out.”

If you’re marinating meat, throw the marinate away after you put the meal on the grill.

It’s contaminated and might not get hot enough to kill the germs if you keep applying it while the meat is almost done cooking.

It’s easy to over-indulge when the food tastes so good and you’re hot and thirsty.

“My first thing on a holiday is enjoy yourself and those foods that you enjoy. But definitely add fruits and vegetables to your plate to add that density and make yourself full, and overall, just maintain hydration.”

