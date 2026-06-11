Germany-bound flight diverted to Boston’s Logan Airport after passenger-on-passenger attack

BOSTON — A flight to Germany was diverted to Boston after a passenger attack.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, just before 8 a.m., troopers were notified of a disturbance on a flight from San Francisco to Munich.

A female passenger allegedly attacked another passenger and was handcuffed to her seat.

The plane was diverted to Logan Airport.

It is unknown if there were any injuries and the incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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