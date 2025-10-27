‘Gentle soul’: Father killed in Everett crane collapse had ‘heart full of love,’ sister says

EVERETT, Mass. — One of the two men tragically killed in a crane collapse in Everett last week is being remembered by his family as a devoted father and a “gentle soul.”

Paul Ledwell Jr., 37, passed away after a crane at the former Exxon Mobil site on the banks of the Mystic River collapsed around 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 24. Larriston Lake, 44, of Roslindale, also died.

Authorities say the crane’s cables snapped, causing it to fall, but the exact cause of the failure remains unknown.

Ledwell, a 2010 graduate of Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston, had a long career working for respected contractors, including Jay Cashman Inc., Coastal Marine, Weeks, Manafort, and ACK Marine, according to his sister, Darcy Kennedy.

Paul Ledwell (Paul Ledwell -- Family handout)

Kennedy said that her brother came from a family of pile drivers, working alongside his father, brother, and brother-in-law. He was also a member of New York Local 1556 and Boston Local 56.

“Paul was a seasoned and skilled pile driver who took immense pride in his craft, always striving to do his best and leave a lasting impact on every job he touched,” Kennedy wrote in a statement shared with Boston 25 News. “Paul was so much more than his work. He was a gentle soul with a heart full of love.”

Ledwell was a devoted father to two sons, Paul, 12, and Vincent, 8.

“He poured his heart into being their dad, and his love for them was endless. Paul was the kind of person who would do anything for his family. He was generous, kind, and selfless, always putting others before himself,” Kennedy added.

Ledwell’s death has deeply affected his family and the Boston Local 56 union brotherhood.

“Paul will be missed by so many of his brothers who worked alongside him,” Kennedy said of her brother. “He was a shining example of what it means to dedicate your life to your work and to the people you love. As we grieve his loss, we also celebrate the incredible person he was and the legacy he leaves behind.”

Ledwell and Lake were helping dismantle the pier and old piping at the time of the collapse. There were no other reported injuries.

Grief counselors were being made available on Monday for union workers.

OSHA is leading an investigation into the cause of Friday’s collapse.

