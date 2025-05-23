Furever Friday: Willow looking for a forever home

Meet Willow, a 2-year-old Staffordshire Terrier mix with lots of love to give who is looking for her forever home.

Willow is great with other dogs and children. She is sweet and affectionate and just wants someone to hang out with her and be her friend.

While she is comfortable at home, she loves going on walks, playing with toys, and exploring the outdoors.

Willow is well-trained, fully potty-trained and able to travel well.

She’s super well-rounded, as happy on an adventure as she is snuggled up on a rainy day.

If you’re interested in adopting Willow, reach out to our friends at Hotel for Homeless Dogs or click this link.

