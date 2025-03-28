Furever Friday: Timmy looking for a forever home

Meet Timmy, a two-year-old pittie mix who loves meeting new people almost as much as he likes stealing toys.

Timmy was a stray that was found at the dump in Salem but would be a treasure to bring home.

Cuddles and toys are his two favorite things. Timmy loves to be a lapdog!

He does have a rare non-insulin-related kind of diabetes called diabetes insipidus. He doesn’t need any shots or anything, but he’s given daily eye drops three times a day just to keep him. He’s well-trained and doesn’t mind getting the drops every day.

He likes other dogs and would do fine with kids! He can get excitable at times and jumpy, so he would probably do best with kids who are a little older. Not sure how he would do around cats.

Timmy is a sweet boy who will make a wonderful addition to most any home!

For more information on how to adopt this sweet pup, contact the Salen Animal Rescue League team at this link and set up a meet-and-greet.

