Mass. — Meet Sheila, an adorable 4-month-old pup looking for a forever home.

Sheila, a black lab mix, was born with a congenital condition called Persistent Right Aortic Arch (PRAA), a defect that affects the esophagus and makes it difficult for food to pass normally into the stomach. She also has a grade 5 heart murmur, making her medical situation even more complex.

She has to eat upright and uses a special chair to do so.

Sheila has settled beautifully into foster care, where she continues to prove that she is so much more than her diagnosis.

She is incredibly sweet, gentle, and easygoing. Her favorite place to be is right next to her people, whether she’s curled up on a dog bed, lounging in her crate with a toy, or snuggled up beside you on the couch.

At night, she happily sleeps in bed with her foster mom and starts each day ready for breakfast and whatever adventures may come.

For more information on Sheila and to apply to adopt her through Great Dog Rescue New England, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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