Furever Friday: Poppie looking for a forever home

Meet Poppie, a 4-month-old female Mastiff mix who is super sweet, tons of fun and needs a forever home.

Poppie is a smart cookie and already knows several tricks.

Poppie is just a puppy right but she’s already 50 pounds and is only going to get bigger. Because of her projected size she would probably do best in a home with older kids.

She’s sweet, energetic and curious! She gets along great with other dogs and if you have another dog already in the home, it’d be great for her to have someone to show her the ropes.

She does need a bit more work with her manners and potty training so keep that in mind.

If you’re interested in welcoming Poppie into your home, please reach out to our friends in the American Rescue League of Boston or click this link.

