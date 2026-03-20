Furever Friday: Marni looking for a forever home

BOSTON — Meet Marni, an adorable one-year-old girl looking for a forever home.

Marni came to Forever Home Rescue New England after she was left outside a church in Tennessee.

She’s both crate-trained and house-trained, and she’s had extensive training overall; she can even ring a bell to let us know when she needs to go outside.

In public, she gets excited because she wants to greet and sniff everyone she sees, both people and other dogs.

At the dog park, she does great off-leash and plays well with every dog.

For more information on Marni and to apply to adopt her, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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