Furever Friday: Lily looking for a forever home

Meet Lily, a 2-year-old terrier pup full of energy, looking for her forever home.

Lily has never met a stranger and is always willing to jump into your arms/

Lily would do best in an active room that gives her energy to burn and can devote time to helping her with her manners.

Walks are her favorite and would do well with another four-legged friend to accompany her.

If you’re interested in stealing Lily away from Ray’s vacations for yours, please reach out to the Northeast Boston Terrier Rescue or click this link.

