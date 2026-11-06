Furever Friday: Koda looking for a forever home

MEDFIELD, Mass. — Meet Koda, an adorable 18-month-old pup looking for a forever home.

Koda is housebroken, knows sit and stay, walks nicely on a harness and leash, and is excellent at communicating when he needs to go outside.

He loves healthy treats like apples, carrots, and frozen bone broth cubes with fish or meat, often turning snack time into a playful game before finally enjoying his prize.

He is healthy, up to date on vaccinations, tested negative for heartworm and tick-borne diseases, and is a model patient at the vet.

Koda is a deeply loved dog seeking a home where he can thrive. While he has lived with another dog since puppyhood, he has developed significant resource-guarding behaviors over the past several months, including aggression toward his canine housemate.

For more information on Koda, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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