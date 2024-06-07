Furever Friday: Hollis is looking for his forever home

DEDHAM, Mass. — Introducing Hollis, the most handsome scruffy gentleman around.

Hollis is a big, young goofball who is full of energy and loves to make you laugh. He would definitely be the class clown!

Hollis’ favorite activities include going for long walks, hikes, playing with toys, and then snuggling up with his people friends.

He seems to do well with other dogs but we are not sure how he would do with cats.

This boy is so smart and is excited to continue training with his new people! He can pick up new tricks in no time.

At this time, Hollis would do best with older kids who can keep up!

Interested in adopting Hollis from the Baypath Humane Society? Click here to learn more.

