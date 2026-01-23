Furever Friday: Fallon looking for a forever home

MEDFIELD, Mass. — Meet Fallon, an adorable boy looking for a forever home.

Fallon is a Portuguese Podengo, who was a hunting dog and used to live outside.

Fallon came to Medfield Animal Shelter after he was surrendered by his owner.

People looking to adopt Fallon should know that he is very shy and likes to take his time.

He is very new to experiencing new floors and textures on the floors. He is learning to trust people and still learning what treats are.

For more information on Fallon and to apply to adopt her, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group