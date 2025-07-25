Furever Friday: Cupid looking for his forever home

Meet Cupid, a sweet 8-month-old puppy, taking aim right at your heart.

Cupid is a pittie terrier mix who is always happy and ready to make new friends.

He loves kids and has never met a stranger, but may be best with older kids or teens because he is a little jumpy. Cupid also gets along great with other dogs.

Cupid is already crate-trained, knows sit and is very eager to please, so he’s well on his way to being a well-mannered man!

A perfect cuddle companion, Cupid is just a regular ol’ lovebug.

If you’ve fallen in love with Cupid, reach out to our friends at From Alone to Home Rescue or click this link.

