Furever Friday: Coco looking for her forever home

Meet Coco, an 11-month-old Malinois and lab mix looking for her forever home!

Coco is very energetic and loves to greet new friends with a lick and lots of wiggles!

Because Coco is still a puppy and constantly burning off puppy energy, she would do best in a home that can devote time to giving her lots of exercise.

Coco has decided that she would probably do best as the only dog in the home but would love to make friends outside the house!

She is super smart but also loved to explore things with her mouth so a home that is okay with a touchy-feely friend is best!

If you are interested in meeting Coco, please visit the Animal Protection Center of Southeastern Massachusetts in Brockton on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, or Sunday between 1-4 p.m. or head to their website.

