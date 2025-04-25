Furever Friday: Clover looking for her forever home

Meet Clover, a four-year-old hound mix who is a perfectly behaved princess who loves just spending time with her people.

Clover is house-trained, kennel-trained and a pretty clean roommate.

She is calm and gentle and smart. Clover gets along well with other dogs and other children. She hasn’t had much experience with cats, however.

Like most hound mixes, Clover loves taking a sniffing walk but loves to lounge and relax in the sun just as much. If you have a back porch or deck (or even a sunny window seat!) and love to give, you’ll have a friend for life.

If you’re interested in meeting Clover, reach out to our friends at Save A Dog or click this link.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group