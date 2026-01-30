Furever Friday: Chloe looking for a forever home

SUDBURY, Mass. — Meet Chloe, an adorable 4-year-old girl looking for a forever home.

Chloe is a lab/hound mix who came to Save a Dog Shelter in Sudbury after she was found in the middle of the woods in Louisiana.

The area she was found in is typical for hunters who are done with their dogs to “take them one more time to hunt,” which means they abandon them in the woods.

Although she was discarded by her humans and left to fend for herself, she is the sweetest girl who just wants to be loved by a family of her own.

Chloe is a loving girl who warms up quickly to others. She gets along with people and kids of all ages and also gets along with other dogs.

For information on Chloe and to apply to adopt her, visit the link here.

