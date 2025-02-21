Furever Friday: Brownie looking for her forever home

Meet Brownie, a two-year-old Shephard mix who is looking for the sweet life!

She is smart, affectionate, and absolutely hilarious! Brownie is fantastic with kids and would do fantastic in a fenced-in yard.

Brownie will never be far from your side and loves to adventure but she also is a devoted cuddle buddy. She is very gentle and she loves to be around her folks. Fair warning, she likes to sleep in bed with her family because that’s just the type of sweet girl that she is.

She has great recall skills but her bathroom habits are still a slight work in progress.

If you’re ready to bring home a lovable, sweet little Brownie with a heart full of love, then she is your dish of choice! She’s ready to be your loyal companion, your walking buddy, your conversation starter, babysitter...the list goes on!

If you’re interested in welcoming Brownie into your home, reach out to our friends at Great Dog Rescue New England

