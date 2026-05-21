Funeral services happening for young woman killed in Boston Harbor boat crash

BOSTON — Funeral services will be held for today for Lizzie Dankert, the young woman killed in a Boston Harbor boat crash earlier this month.

A funeral will be held at Saint Augustine’s Church on Essex Street in Andover.

Dankert died after the boat she was on slammed into a pier near Logan International Airport’s Runway 4R.

Officials say the impact of the crash threw all of the boaters onto rocks lining the shore.

Three other people were on board at the time. They were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Dankert was a former student athlete at Union College and a 2020 graduate of Central Catholic High School in Lawrence.

On Wednesday, hundreds of people gathered for a wake in North Andover.

Boston 25 News has learned that 40-year-old Lawrence Shieh had taken the boat out from a Seaport dock with Dankert and two 23-year-old women.

An investigation into the incident remains on going.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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