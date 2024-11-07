Full list of Mass. towns Donald Trump won on way to presidential victory over Kamala Harris

Even though Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris handily defeated Republican Donald Trump by about 840,000 votes in Massachusetts, the former president did claim victory in dozens of local communities on his way to winning the 2024 presidential election.
Updated election results show Harris earned 61.3% of the vote in Massachusetts to President-elect Trump’s 36.5%, with 98% of votes counted as of Thursday morning, according to Associated Press data.
Despite Harris’ unsurprising win in the Bay State, Trump was a popular pick among Bay Staters in large chunks of Hampden, Worcester, Plymouth, and Bristol counties, voting results indicated.
Trump’s resurgence in Massachusetts was on full display, flipping many communities he lost to Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.
Harris performed best in Middlesex and Suffolk counties, including in Boston, where she earned 76.9% of the vote. Cape Cod also sided with Harris, with 91.4% of voters in Provincetown supporting the Democratic party.
Here’s the full list of 79 Massachusetts towns and cities won by Trump:
- Salisbury -- 49.9% of the vote
- Middleton -- 53.7% of the vote
- Dracut -- 53% of the vote
- Lynnfield -- 50.9% of the vote
- Saugus -- 54.4% of the vote
- Tewksbury -- 50% of the vote
- Rockland -- 49.2% of the vote
- Hanover -- 51% of the vote
- Pembroke -- 50.8% of the vote
- Hanson -- 54.7% of the vote
- Whitman -- 50.4% of the vote
- East Bridgewater -- 54.6% of the vote
- West Bridgewater -- 54.1% of the vote
- Raynham -- 52.7% of the vote
- Bridgewater -- 49.5% of the vote
- Halifax -- 56% of the vote
- Plympton -- 53.6% of the vote
- Kingston -- 49.3% of the vote
- Carver -- 55.8% of the vote
- Middleboro -- 57.2% of the vote
- Lakeville -- 55.9% of the vote
- Berkley -- 60.5% of the vote
- Freetown -- 57.8% of the vote
- Fall River -- 50.7% of the vote
- Somerset -- 51.3% of the vote
- Dighton -- 58.7% of the vote
- Rehoboth -- 55.7% of the vote
- Seekonk -- 49.7% of the vote
- Swansea -- 56.1% of the vote
- Westport -- 52.8% of the vote
- Rochester -- 56.4% of the vote
- Acushnet -- 61.5% of the vote
- Townsend -- 51.8% of the vote
- Ashby -- 50.9% of the vote
- Wimchendon -- 56.5% of the vote
- Orange -- 50.2% of the vote
- Athol -- 52.3% of the vote
- Phillipston -- 60.2% of the vote
- Templeton -- 56.5% of the vote
- Westminster -- 49.7% of the vote
- Hubbardston -- 54.9% of the vote
- Barre -- 52.8% of the vote
- Hardwick -- 53.4% of the vote
- Ware -- 52% of the vote
- Warren -- 57.1% of the vote
- Brookfield -- 53.5% of the vote
- East Brookfield -- 57.4% of the vote
- Spencer -- 54.5% of the vote
- Leicester -- 53.1% of the vote
- Millbury -- 49.5% of the vote
- Sutton -- 52.2% of the vote
- Northbridge -- 49.6% of the vote
- Blackstone -- 54.5% of the vote
- Millville -- 58.9% of the vote
- Uxbridge -- 51.5% of the vote
- Douglas -- 56.7% of the vote
- Webster -- 53.1% of the vote
- Dudley -- 55.9% of the vote
- Charlton -- 55.4% of the vote
- Palmer -- 55% of the vote
- Brimfield -- 54.2% of the vote
- Holland -- 55.7% of the vote
- Wales -- 59.5% of the vote
- Monson -- 54.2% of the vote
- Hampden -- 54.7% of the vote
- Agawam -- 53.6% of the vote
- Granby -- 49.3% of the vote
- West Springfield -- 49% of the vote
- Southwick -- 59% of the vote
- Westfield -- 51.3% of the vote
- Granville -- 60.8% of the vote
- Tolland -- 53.7% of the vote
- Blandford -- 60.5% of the vote
- Chester -- 58.4% of the vote
- Huntington -- 53% of the vote
- Montgomery -- 55.2% of the vote
- Russell -- 58.4% of the vote
- Monroe -- 59.1% of the vote
- Florida -- 53.2% of the vote
