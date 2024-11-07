Full list of Mass. towns Donald Trump won on way to presidential victory over Kamala Harris

Even though Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris handily defeated Republican Donald Trump by about 840,000 votes in Massachusetts, the former president did claim victory in dozens of local communities on his way to winning the 2024 presidential election.

Updated election results show Harris earned 61.3% of the vote in Massachusetts to President-elect Trump’s 36.5%, with 98% of votes counted as of Thursday morning, according to Associated Press data.

Despite Harris’ unsurprising win in the Bay State, Trump was a popular pick among Bay Staters in large chunks of Hampden, Worcester, Plymouth, and Bristol counties, voting results indicated.

Trump’s resurgence in Massachusetts was on full display, flipping many communities he lost to Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

Harris performed best in Middlesex and Suffolk counties, including in Boston, where she earned 76.9% of the vote. Cape Cod also sided with Harris, with 91.4% of voters in Provincetown supporting the Democratic party.

Here’s the full list of 79 Massachusetts towns and cities won by Trump:

Salisbury -- 49.9% of the vote Middleton -- 53.7% of the vote Dracut -- 53% of the vote Lynnfield -- 50.9% of the vote Saugus -- 54.4% of the vote Tewksbury -- 50% of the vote Rockland -- 49.2% of the vote Hanover -- 51% of the vote Pembroke -- 50.8% of the vote Hanson -- 54.7% of the vote Whitman -- 50.4% of the vote East Bridgewater -- 54.6% of the vote West Bridgewater -- 54.1% of the vote Raynham -- 52.7% of the vote Bridgewater -- 49.5% of the vote Halifax -- 56% of the vote Plympton -- 53.6% of the vote Kingston -- 49.3% of the vote Carver -- 55.8% of the vote Middleboro -- 57.2% of the vote Lakeville -- 55.9% of the vote Berkley -- 60.5% of the vote Freetown -- 57.8% of the vote Fall River -- 50.7% of the vote Somerset -- 51.3% of the vote Dighton -- 58.7% of the vote Rehoboth -- 55.7% of the vote Seekonk -- 49.7% of the vote Swansea -- 56.1% of the vote Westport -- 52.8% of the vote Rochester -- 56.4% of the vote Acushnet -- 61.5% of the vote Townsend -- 51.8% of the vote Ashby -- 50.9% of the vote Wimchendon -- 56.5% of the vote Orange -- 50.2% of the vote Athol -- 52.3% of the vote Phillipston -- 60.2% of the vote Templeton -- 56.5% of the vote Westminster -- 49.7% of the vote Hubbardston -- 54.9% of the vote Barre -- 52.8% of the vote Hardwick -- 53.4% of the vote Ware -- 52% of the vote Warren -- 57.1% of the vote Brookfield -- 53.5% of the vote East Brookfield -- 57.4% of the vote Spencer -- 54.5% of the vote Leicester -- 53.1% of the vote Millbury -- 49.5% of the vote Sutton -- 52.2% of the vote Northbridge -- 49.6% of the vote Blackstone -- 54.5% of the vote Millville -- 58.9% of the vote Uxbridge -- 51.5% of the vote Douglas -- 56.7% of the vote Webster -- 53.1% of the vote Dudley -- 55.9% of the vote Charlton -- 55.4% of the vote Palmer -- 55% of the vote Brimfield -- 54.2% of the vote Holland -- 55.7% of the vote Wales -- 59.5% of the vote Monson -- 54.2% of the vote Hampden -- 54.7% of the vote Agawam -- 53.6% of the vote Granby -- 49.3% of the vote West Springfield -- 49% of the vote Southwick -- 59% of the vote Westfield -- 51.3% of the vote Granville -- 60.8% of the vote Tolland -- 53.7% of the vote Blandford -- 60.5% of the vote Chester -- 58.4% of the vote Huntington -- 53% of the vote Montgomery -- 55.2% of the vote Russell -- 58.4% of the vote Monroe -- 59.1% of the vote Florida -- 53.2% of the vote

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group