Local

Full list of Mass. towns Donald Trump won on way to presidential victory over Kamala Harris

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff

Even though Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris handily defeated Republican Donald Trump by about 840,000 votes in Massachusetts, the former president did claim victory in dozens of local communities on his way to winning the 2024 presidential election.

Latino historic high vote for Trump seen in six Massachusetts communities

Updated election results show Harris earned 61.3% of the vote in Massachusetts to President-elect Trump’s 36.5%, with 98% of votes counted as of Thursday morning, according to Associated Press data.

Despite Harris’ unsurprising win in the Bay State, Trump was a popular pick among Bay Staters in large chunks of Hampden, Worcester, Plymouth, and Bristol counties, voting results indicated.

Trump’s resurgence in Massachusetts was on full display, flipping many communities he lost to Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

Harris performed best in Middlesex and Suffolk counties, including in Boston, where she earned 76.9% of the vote. Cape Cod also sided with Harris, with 91.4% of voters in Provincetown supporting the Democratic party.

Here’s the full list of 79 Massachusetts towns and cities won by Trump:

  1. Salisbury -- 49.9% of the vote
  2. Middleton -- 53.7% of the vote
  3. Dracut -- 53% of the vote
  4. Lynnfield -- 50.9% of the vote
  5. Saugus -- 54.4% of the vote
  6. Tewksbury -- 50% of the vote
  7. Rockland -- 49.2% of the vote
  8. Hanover -- 51% of the vote
  9. Pembroke -- 50.8% of the vote
  10. Hanson -- 54.7% of the vote
  11. Whitman -- 50.4% of the vote
  12. East Bridgewater -- 54.6% of the vote
  13. West Bridgewater -- 54.1% of the vote
  14. Raynham -- 52.7% of the vote
  15. Bridgewater -- 49.5% of the vote
  16. Halifax -- 56% of the vote
  17. Plympton -- 53.6% of the vote
  18. Kingston -- 49.3% of the vote
  19. Carver -- 55.8% of the vote
  20. Middleboro -- 57.2% of the vote
  21. Lakeville -- 55.9% of the vote
  22. Berkley -- 60.5% of the vote
  23. Freetown -- 57.8% of the vote
  24. Fall River -- 50.7% of the vote
  25. Somerset -- 51.3% of the vote
  26. Dighton -- 58.7% of the vote
  27. Rehoboth -- 55.7% of the vote
  28. Seekonk -- 49.7% of the vote
  29. Swansea -- 56.1% of the vote
  30. Westport -- 52.8% of the vote
  31. Rochester -- 56.4% of the vote
  32. Acushnet -- 61.5% of the vote
  33. Townsend -- 51.8% of the vote
  34. Ashby -- 50.9% of the vote
  35. Wimchendon -- 56.5% of the vote
  36. Orange -- 50.2% of the vote
  37. Athol -- 52.3% of the vote
  38. Phillipston -- 60.2% of the vote
  39. Templeton -- 56.5% of the vote
  40. Westminster -- 49.7% of the vote
  41. Hubbardston -- 54.9% of the vote
  42. Barre -- 52.8% of the vote
  43. Hardwick -- 53.4% of the vote
  44. Ware -- 52% of the vote
  45. Warren -- 57.1% of the vote
  46. Brookfield -- 53.5% of the vote
  47. East Brookfield -- 57.4% of the vote
  48. Spencer -- 54.5% of the vote
  49. Leicester -- 53.1% of the vote
  50. Millbury -- 49.5% of the vote
  51. Sutton -- 52.2% of the vote
  52. Northbridge -- 49.6% of the vote
  53. Blackstone -- 54.5% of the vote
  54. Millville -- 58.9% of the vote
  55. Uxbridge -- 51.5% of the vote
  56. Douglas -- 56.7% of the vote
  57. Webster -- 53.1% of the vote
  58. Dudley -- 55.9% of the vote
  59. Charlton -- 55.4% of the vote
  60. Palmer -- 55% of the vote
  61. Brimfield -- 54.2% of the vote
  62. Holland -- 55.7% of the vote
  63. Wales -- 59.5% of the vote
  64. Monson -- 54.2% of the vote
  65. Hampden -- 54.7% of the vote
  66. Agawam -- 53.6% of the vote
  67. Granby -- 49.3% of the vote
  68. West Springfield -- 49% of the vote
  69. Southwick -- 59% of the vote
  70. Westfield -- 51.3% of the vote
  71. Granville -- 60.8% of the vote
  72. Tolland -- 53.7% of the vote
  73. Blandford -- 60.5% of the vote
  74. Chester -- 58.4% of the vote
  75. Huntington -- 53% of the vote
  76. Montgomery -- 55.2% of the vote
  77. Russell -- 58.4% of the vote
  78. Monroe -- 59.1% of the vote
  79. Florida -- 53.2% of the vote

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read