Frigid temps, more snow on the way: Here’s what you should know before you hit the road

NORFOLK, MASS. — Freezing temperatures have arrived in New England and we’re not in the clear just yet.

Car experts say a little prep now can prevent major headaches later, especially ahead of more snow expected this weekend.

C&E Auto Body Shop General Manager Cameron Todd says you can start by checking your windshield washer fluid. If you’re low, it can make it difficult to see clearly on the road.

Tire pressure can also easily drop as temperatures fall, which could reduce your vehicle’s tire grip on icy roads.

“If they get too low, you run the risk of the tire coming off the wheel, which would be very bad but that’s if it’s really low,” he said.

“In normal cases, if you lower your air pressure it’s a good thing because you have more surface area on the road, so you definitely want to make sure you don’t over inflate them,” he continued.

AAA says most modern vehicles don’t need much of a startup, but older models may need more time for the engine to properly warm up, especially in freezing conditions.

With more snow expected this weekend, checking off all these boxes and even keeping an emergency kit in your car just in case you are stranded will keep you prepared for any scenario.

“You can be out there for hours before they get to you, especially if there’s a bunch of other people calling. I would have a couple snacks in there if it were me, some water, definitely have some sort of jacket, gloves, cellphone, cellphone charger,” said Todd.

