Frightening moment caught on camera: Massive breaching whale capsizes boat off New Hampshire

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — In both an amazing and frightening moment caught on camera, a massive whale breached the ocean’s surface off the coast of New Hampshire and crashed down on boat, causing it to capsize.

Colin Yager, 16, of Maine, was fishing nearby with his older brother and happened to be filming the water when the whale suddenly breached onto a boat in Portsmouth Harbor.

The impact of the breach nearly sank the vessel.

Yager’s video showed the moment the whale elevated out of the water and slammed into the rear of the boat, lifting it up and overturning it.

No one was injured in the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

