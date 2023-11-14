‘Friends’-themed coffeehouse officially opens in Boston

BOSTON — Boston-based fans of the hit television show “Friends” can now hang out inside a real-life Central Perk coffeehouse.

Central Perk Coffee Company opened a new location on Newbury Street in Boston on Tuesday morning.

“Here’s some news to brighten your day. The eagerly awaited Central Perk Coffeehouse is set to open its doors at 7 a.m., Central Perk wrote in a Facebook post.

Nestled within a Newbury Street brownstone, this permanent location is set to become a landmark destination where cherished memories, extraordinary coffee, and food converge. It’s inspired by the cafe beneath the apartments that Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc called home on the sitcom from 1994 to 2004.

Designed by award-winning architecture and interior design firm Glen & Company, the inaugural Central Perk Coffeehouse blends nostalgia with contemporary flair, featuring a modernized version of the iconic orange couch as the centerpiece in the space for friends to gather. Other highlights include a bespoke piece by artist Burton Morris and the “Orange Room,” a semi-private, reservable area that features a replica orange couch, with a neon sign above that reads “The One With…” Here, all guests are welcome to create their own moments and write their next episodes with their friends.

“Our mission was to reimagine Central Perk as it would look and serve as a gathering spot for friends today, not to recreate the actual set. The space conveys the “Central Perk state-of-mind,” a place where people make memories - fall in love, commiserate, tell secrets, and share laughter,” said Glen Coben, Founder and Principal Designer, Glen & Company.

Central Perk Coffeehouse will have a Friends-themed menu along with two outdoor patios and a charming streetside parklet to invite fans and visitors to savor their moments alfresco. The iconic indoor cafe will also be included.

“Central Perk was far more than just a coffee shop; it stands as a living testament to the enduring legacy and adoration that fans hold for FRIENDS,” said Peter van Roden, SVP, Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment. “Central Perk Coffeehouse perfectly balances the modern and nostalgic, providing a contemporary atmosphere, complemented by food and beverage offerings that celebrate the iconic series. We are beyond thrilled to welcome fans from around the world to Boston, where they can savor a delicious cup of coffee and create new and lasting memories with their friends.”

The coffeehouse was slated to open in October but Central Perk delayed the launch following the death of Perry.

Central Perk is located at 205 Newbury Street and will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. In the coming weeks, the coffeehouse will extend its hours of operation and introduce a selection of beer, wine, and cordials including a creative twist on espresso martinis.

Central Perk sells six blends of coffee: The “How You Doin’?” house blend, a medium roast called “Pivot Blend,” a dark roast known as “We Were on a ‘Coffee’ Break,” “Moo Point” decaf, “Oh. My. GAWD!” cold brew blend, and “Gunther! Expresso.”

