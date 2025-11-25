Free Blockbuster movie kiosks popping up in New England

A Free Blockbuster movie kiosk recently popped up in upstate New York is bringing back the nostalgia of 90s video-rental culture.

The brightly painted kiosk lets visitors borrow a movie and bring it home—no late fees, no membership cards, and definitely no rewinding required.

The idea grew out of locals’ fond memories of Plattsburgh’s old Blockbuster, which closed in 2012, and organizers say it’s been heartwarming to watch parents stop with their kids to peek inside and pick out a tape or DVD.

“It’s really cool to see parents walking their kids down the street and stopping by and peeking,” said the couple involved in setting up the library. “I think they’re usually kids’ videos too. I don’t pay as much attention to what goes in the video thing,” they added.

The project is part of a growing national trend.

There are 8 free Blockbuster kiosks in Massachusetts and two in New Hampshire.

The website FreeBlockbuster.org encourages others to create their own kiosks and share their locations online.

