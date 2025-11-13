‘Freddy’s Law’: Proposed bill would require additional health testing for high school athletes

PEABODY, Mass. — A proposed bill would require high school athletes to undergo additional health tests as part of their yearly sports physical.

The bill is inspired by the passing of 17-year-old Freddy Espinal. Espinal suffered a sudden cardiac arrest last year during wrestling practice.

Freddy’s mother, Adell, tells Boston 25 News that a simple extra test, like an EKG, could’ve made a difference.

“You just think he’s at practice and he’s coming home but he’s not,” said Freddy’s sister Alexis Espinal.

‘Freddys Law’ would require cardiac screenings for high school athletes, like an EKG, to identify underlying heart conditions. Under the bill, health insurers would pay for the screenings as part of the athlete’s sports physical.

Although the bill has been met with pushback, State Representative Tom Walsh tells Boston 25 News it’s a bill worth fighting for.

“When you talk to families who have experienced this and live with the heartbreak of losing their child, it seems to me to be so common sense and should be done as quickly as we can,” said Rep. Walsh.

The American Heart Association says nearly 7,000 children suffer cardiac arrest every year—many cases which are undetected.

A public hearing is scheduled for next week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

