Franklin police help sick, elderly couple stuck in their house after blizzard

FRANKLIN, MASS. — Two officers helped an elderly couple battling serious illnesses after they became trapped in their home following the blizzard.

According to Franklin Police, they were contacted by the couple after becoming trapped inside their home by approximately 18 inches of snow blocking both their doors.

Unable to get out and in need of assistance, they called us for help.

Two officers, identified as Officer Luther and Officer McVicar responded and made contact with the homeowners.

After ensuring both residents were safe, the officers helped coordinate a plow company to clear access to the home and provided information about the local food pantry should additional support be needed.

Before clearing the call, both officers learned the couple were running low on milk. Without hesitation, the officers went to the store and purchased a gallon to make sure they had what they needed until they could safely leave their home.

