Franklin, NH man sentenced to prison on drug, firearm charges

CONCORD, Mass. — A Franklin, New Hampshire, man has been sentenced to serve time in state prison after pleading guilty to multiple counts of drug and firearm offenses, Attorney General John M. Formella announced.

Michael Brownell was sentenced to serve 15 to 30 years in state prison for five counts of Sale of a Controlled Drug, Subsequent Offense, and two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

“The sentences on each of these five charges will run concurrent with each other,” the District Attorney’s office wrote. “On the charges of being a felon in possession, the court sentenced the defendant to 3 ½ to 7 years in state prison, all of which is suspended for ten years from today’s date.”

Additionally, Brownell admitted to violating the terms of his probation on a separate case. A suspended sentence of 6-12 years will run together with his drug charges.

The incident occurred between December 2024 and January 2025, when Brownell had sold around 475 grams of fentanyl to a confidential informant in five separate sales. Once arrested, Brownell was found in possession of two different firearms despite being previously convicted of a felony.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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