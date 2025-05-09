Framingham rallies in support Guatemalan man detained by ICE

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — The family of 25-year-old Daniel Orellana says he is a victim of misidentification.

Early Monday Morning, Orellana’s girlfriend says, ICE agents detained Daniel inside a Shell Station on Concord Street in Framingham.

Daniel Orellana is from Guatemala, and on Monday morning, he was on his way to work when ICE Agents detained him.

His girlfriend tells Boston 25 News that Daniel claims ICE agents were looking for someone else, and that when he tried to explain the mistake to agents, they detained him anyway.

Daniel’s girlfriend said he has been held in custody in Plymouth since Monday and has not yet seen a judge

In Framingham, Daniels’ supporters will rally at City Hall Friday for Daniel and others in the same situation.

“We are looking for our leadership local and nationwide to step up and do as much as they can to uphold due process. And protect rights. They are neighbors, there are teachers, they work in hospitals in stores, we would want someone to protect us,” said Rosamond Hooper-Hamersley of the group, Framingham Fights Back.

Boston 25 reached out to ICE to find out more about the Daniel’s case.

We did not get a response.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

