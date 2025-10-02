Framingham Police seeking public’s held in identifying armed robbery suspect

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — The Framingham Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say robbed the Dubom Supermarket.

The robbery happened shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to officials.

The police department put out photos of the person they’re looking for Thursday afternoon.

We are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect of an armed robbery at the Dubom Supermarket (855 Worcester Rd.) on 10/1/2025 around 8:45 AM.



If you can identify the suspect, call the Framingham Police Department at 508-872-1212. pic.twitter.com/f5nsIcBXG7 — Framingham Police (@FraminghamPD) October 2, 2025

Officials say the man was carrying a large kitchen knife in a bag, and was wearing a Puma sweatshurt with a Kohler beanie hat. The hat had holes to cover the suspect’s face, according to police.

That hat was found in a dumpster in a parking lot near the store, officials say.

The cashier of the store told officials that the suspect spoke Brazilian Portuguese.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call Framingham Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

