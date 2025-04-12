Framingham man found guilty in 2022 fatal stabbing of his wife

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — A Framingham man has been convicted of first-degree murder in connection with the 2022 stabbing of his wife.

On July 17, 2022 police received a 911 call from a multi-family home on Taylor Street around 10:30 p.m.

The caller reported that they had observed blood on the stairway to the third floor of the building and were concerned someone might be in need of assistance inside that apartment.

Upon arrival police located the victim, 30 year-old Neiriane Pereira-Da Silva and the defendant, identified as Edvardo Gomes- Da Silva suffering from apparent stab wounds.

Neiriane Pereira-Da Silva was transported to MetroWest Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Edvardo Gomes Da Silva was transported to a Boston area hospital.

Investigation shows that the couple shared a child and were in the process of breaking up. When Edvardo- Gomes Da Silva learned his wife had been in a relationship with another man and was going to have a child with him, he became jealous and brutally stabbed her before attempting to kill himself.

“This is a tragic case of domestic violence. Neiriane Pereira-Da Silva was attempting to start a new relationship when the defendant violently attacked her. We know these circumstances can be especially dangerous for victims. The defendant had made statements that he was not going to permit the victim and his daughter to live with anyone but him. This type of controlling behavior can often tragically lead to violence,” said District Attorney Ryan.

